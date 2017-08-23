Patriots award Super Bowl rings to Brady, Edelman...and Trump?

Pres. Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on Apr. 19, 2017 at the White House (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - President Donald Trump has a Super Bowl ring - just like Vladimir Putin.



The New England Patriots said Tuesday that owner Robert Kraft gave the diamond-encrusted ring to Trump. The sitting president usually receives gifts from teams during celebratory White House visits. A personalized jersey is standard, but Kraft gave Trump a ring as well.



The White House did not respond to requests for comment.



Kraft has won five Super Bowl rings as owner of the NFL team. During a 2005 business trip to Russia, Kraft showed his newest ring to Putin and the Russian president pocketed, saying he thought it was a gift.



The Patriots latest ring is white gold with more than 280 diamonds and a carat weight of 5.1. The ring manufacturer says it is the largest Super Bowl ring. The Patriots' 2015 rings were valued at $36,500 apiece.

© 2017 Associated Press