Patients evacuated from NH hospital over CO fears

EXETER, N.H. (NECN) -- Kingston Fire said it has sent two ambulances to a report of some sort of "chemical release" in the emergency room at Exeter Hospital.

They said 20 people are being treated in the parking lot. Epping Fire said it was dispatched for a "carbon monoxide problem."

Several fire departments and ambulance companies were called to Exeter Hospital to assist with patients moved outside @nbcboston @NECN pic.twitter.com/nRP03G8uSu — Alysha Palumbo (@AlyshaNBCBoston) August 11, 2017

Aerial footage from the scene shows more than a dozen people in beds set up in a cordoned-off area of the lawn across the parking lot from the hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman told the Union Leader that staff and patients began complaining of dizziness and nausea around 11:15 a.m. The emergency room and operating room are currently closed but the rest of the hospital is still open.

A mother taking her newborn to the pediatrician at the hospital said staff told her that only the emergency room is impacted.

The extent of the chemical release is not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.

