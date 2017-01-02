Parsonsfield left plowless after driver abruptly quits

PARSONSFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - People one York County town say the man who was hired to plow wasn't fit for the job.

Now, the roads remain untreated – right before school starts up again.

Some people who live in Parsonsfield are growing concerned for what tomorrow's drive brings.

The broken down plow truck at the end of Hasty Road may seem like an ominous sign - it was abandoned in Parsonsfield by the town’s newly contracted plow driver.

He abruptly quit over New Year’s weekend - leaving a town buried in snow.

“This is the worst I've seen it since I've lived here,” said Gary Taylor, who has lived in Parsonsfield for 40 years. He says it’s because the roads weren't properly plowed.

The town hired a new plow driver, Andrew Smith, in September.

He was the lowest bidder for a new three year contract.

But he didn't last more than three months – he abruptly quit over the weekend of January 1st.

Residents say that Smith didn't have good equipment and that his plows broke down several times.

One plow still sits abandoned at the end of Hasty Road.

“I have called him every time we had a storm,” said local small business owner Gary Smith. “I've called him up every time and he does a horrible job.”

Some have started plowing themselves.

Their main concern is that school starts back up tomorrow – how will school buses and emergency vehicles drive on these narrow, slippery streets?

Taylor worries about his grandson.

“I'm worried about him getting to school and all, because he lives on the far end of town,” he said. “He's got to ride this bus route which is untreated and narrow.”

Residents say they don't know who is to blame – but that they are disappointed that the board of selectmen hired Smith in the first place.

NEWS CENTER reached out to Selectman Don Murphy who did not return our calls.

“Should have been obvious that he had no equipment right from the get go,” said Taylor. “We don't need to be in this situation.”

The town road commissioner says that the town of Cornish will be helping with plows in the meantime while a more permanent solution is worked out.

NEWS CENTER has asked the plow driver for a comment on the situation in Parsonsfield, but he did not return our phone calls.

