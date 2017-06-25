Parking meters in Portland get more spendy this week

ctsy Portland Press Herald

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's largest city is set to increase parking fees just before the 4th of July next week.

In a special announcement dated June 22, Portland's official Twitter account tweeted the city would have new parking rates starting July 1 - increasing from $1 an hour to $1.25 an hour.

The Portland Press Herald reports there is no additional information provided on why the city is increasing rates or how the additional revenue will be used.

Under the new system, 15 minutes of parking time will cost 30 cents. Newer parking meters will be able to accept credit, but there are still older meters that only accept change.

The city's spokesperson could not be reached for comment Sunday.

© 2017 Associated Press