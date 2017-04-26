Parents of fallen soldier from Maine: Name bridge in honor of our son

RUMFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Members of the legislature’s transportation committee will take up resolve on Friday to rename the bridge crossing the Androscoggin River between the towns of Peru and Mexico in honor of a fallen Maine hero.

Private Buddy Wendall McLain of Mexico was killed while serving his county in Afghanistan in 2010. McLain was one of six members of the 101st Airborne Division soldiers killed during an ambush while on a training mission.

McLain graduated Mountain Valley High School in Rumford and joined the army in 2009. He was 24-years old when he died. Private McLain left behind a wife and a son. His parents live in Mexico. They are expected to be in attendance when the committee takes up the resolve.

The bridge would be named The Buddy Wendall McLain Bridge as a lasting tribute to the young soldier.

