Parents hope for a bright future for their kids in 2017

FREEPORT and PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - With only 6 hours left in the year, you might be thinking - what am I going to change in 2017?

While adults may be busy planning resolutions and getting ready for a big night out, most young kids will be asleep in their beds.

NEWS CENTER talked to some parents, to find out what they hope the new year will bring for the next generation.

“I hope we become more unified as a nation,” said Sarah Fallon. “I hope we all come together and just stop the riots and fighting and stuff.”

The hopes are high for her family, which has a big arrival in store for the New Year – a second child.

“Finish this year out great, have fun, and then maybe we will have two kids by tonight… That's what I'm hoping,” she said. She’s due January 8, but she hopes to have a New Year’s baby.

Bringing a new person into the new year, Sarah has a plan for how she will make her world more positive for her young children.

“I just teach them kindness,” she said. “Be nice to everybody. We are all equal. That's what I try to teach them.”

