Parental murder trial awaits adult or juvenile decision on defendant

This photo posted in September 2016 to Alice Balcer's Facebook shows Andrew Balcer, then 17, and his mother Alice, following a running competition. (Photo: Facebook photo, via Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Before Andrew Balcer stands trial on charges of killing his parents, the court must decide if it will treat him as an adult or juvenile.

A judge will render that decision after reviewing the facts of the case in court in Augusta on Wednesday.

Police said Andrew Balcer killed his parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer, by stabbing them to death at their home in Winthrop on October 31, 2016. Also home at the time was Andrew's older brother, Christopher, but he was allowed to leave.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS FROM THE AFFIDAVIT IN THE BALCER CASE

Andrew Balcer was 17 years old at the time of the murders, but he has since turned 18. Prosecutors for the state filed a petition to have him tried as an adult. Balcer's attorney opposes the request. As the court decides on the petition, previously unrevealed details from Balcer's psychological evaluation could be made public.

Balcer remains at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland where he was imprisoned soon after being arrested on murder charges.

© 2017 WCSH-TV