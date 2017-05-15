Panel votes against bill to require reporting of drug abuse by pregnant women

Pregnant woman (Photo: Jupiterimages, Getty Images/BananaStock RF)

AUGUSTA — The majority of members of a legislative committee voted Monday to reject a LePage administration bill to require doctors, drug treatment providers and other professionals to report pregnant women suspected of drug abuse.

The 8-5 vote came after doctors and substance experts warned that some pregnant women struggling with addiction might avoid going to the doctor altogether for fear of losing custody of their child at birth. But while a LePage administration official downplayed those concerns – casting ...

