Oxford Co. Sheriff's Lt. arrested, charged with domestic violence terrorizing

(NEWS CENTER) — A lieutenant with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with misdemeanor domestic violence terrorizing,

Lt. Walter Grzyb of the Maine State Police says Brian Landis was arrested by State Police and booked at the Oxford County jail on a class D domestic voilence terrorizing.

Grzyb says the crime is punishable of less than one year in jail and up to $2,000 fine.

Landis has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is free on bail.

