Over 400,000 without power, no scheduled restoration times

More than 400,000 Maine homes and businesses find themselves without power Monday.
Central Maine Power officials say there will be little to no power restored Monday. CMP spokesperson Gail Rice said crews are focused on cleaning up downed lines and making sure roads are safe.
CMP was reporting more than 300,000 clients without power Monday morning. Rice said there are no estimated restoration times as crews clean-up. Rice said hospitals are CMP's first priority.
Winds gusted over 60 MPH early Monday morning causing significant damage.
Roads are closed in towns across the state. Trees and power lines have been knocked down.
Several flights out of Portland Jetport are being cancelled. Amtrak Downeaster Train is also cancelling lines due to power outages.
If you are or have been w/out power and now your smoke or CO alarm is "chirping" change the battery! No need for 911 unless in full alarm— Portland Fire Dept (@PortlandFD) October 30, 2017
#BREAKING: Flash flooding of the Saco River in Bartlett, NH. This storm dumped 5 inches in Bartlett. pic.twitter.com/DVZu6R7Mbr— WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) October 30, 2017
