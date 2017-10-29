Over 115,000 without power, several schools closed

Power outages are widespread in Maine this morning. Wind gusts over 45 MPH have caused significant damage.
Roads are closed in towns across the state. Trees and power lines have been knocked down. The morning commute will be a mess for many.
Wind gusts over 60 MPH are possible through the morning, especially near the coast and in higher elevations.
- Falmouth Schools (0125): Closed
- RSU 06 - SAD 06 (0233): Closed
- RSU 14 (0263): 2 Hour Delay
- RSU 60 - SAD 60 (0332): Closed
- RSU 61 - SAD 61 (0335): Closed
- RSU 72 - SAD 72 (0341): Closed
- Wells-Ogunquit CSD 18 (0200): Closed
- York Schools (0179): 2 Hour Delay
- Chop Point School (1141): Closed
- Erskine Academy (1159): 2 Hour Delay
- Seacoast Waldorf School (1824): Closed
- NH SAU 03 (1361): Closed
- NH SAU 13 (1368): 2 Hour Delay
- Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen (7555): no meal today at kitchen
