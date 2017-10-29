Over 115,000 without power, several schools closed

Power outages are widespread in Maine this morning. Wind gusts over 45 MPH have caused significant damage.

Roads are closed in towns across the state. Trees and power lines have been knocked down. The morning commute will be a mess for many.

Wind gusts over 60 MPH are possible through the morning, especially near the coast and in higher elevations.

Falmouth Schools (0125): Closed

RSU 06 - SAD 06 (0233): Closed

RSU 14 (0263): 2 Hour Delay

RSU 60 - SAD 60 (0332): Closed

RSU 61 - SAD 61 (0335): Closed

RSU 72 - SAD 72 (0341): Closed

Wells-Ogunquit CSD 18 (0200): Closed

York Schools (0179): 2 Hour Delay

Chop Point School (1141): Closed

Erskine Academy (1159): 2 Hour Delay

Seacoast Waldorf School (1824): Closed

NH SAU 03 (1361): Closed

NH SAU 13 (1368): 2 Hour Delay

Winthrop Hot Meal Kitchen (7555): no meal today at kitchen

