Over 100 veterans enjoy day fishing for free on Casco Bay

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Giving up a Saturday of work can be tough on business for boat captains - but when you're bringing a smile to someone who fought for our freedom, it's worth it.

More than 100 veterans packed into boats and rode off into Casco Bay Saturday for a day of fishing, food, and fun at the 9th annual Port Harbor Marine Veterans' Appreciation Fishing Tournament.

It’s a chance “to give back to those that have given,” says Rob Soucy, the President of Port Harbor Marine.

“It's unbelievable,” he added. “A lot of veterans have told us this is the first time anybody has done anything for them. It's free of charge to them. All they have to do is show up.”

“This has been great,” said Vietnam veteran Albert Merrick of South Paris. “Everyone is nice and friendly. We talk about things, the past, where we served. We support each other. I think that's a great thing.”

Following a long day out on the ocean, the veterans were brought back to the marina for a free barbecue.

