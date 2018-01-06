PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Although some get to stay inside today away from the cold, others are not so lucky.

Frigid temperatures didn't stop people from having to do their jobs that require them to be outside. They could be seen decked out in their winter gear to prevent them from being any colder than they already were.

Some workers were able to stand under shelter, but still had to deal with the wind and snow blowing in their faces while they worked.

Michael Curran works for Classie Chassie car wash in Portland and pulled at his frozen jean to show just how cold it was.

"The wind is the worst part. If it were just cold out people would be fine but as soon as you walk outside you feel that breeze that's just bad."

Safety was the number one priority for workers outside today. Everyone had a place to go inside like a break room to warm up before going back out to finish their jobs.

