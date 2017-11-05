Out of state crews help Maine with power restoration

BLUE HILL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Emera Maine says that they have had over 550 people involved in their power restoration efforts since last week's wind storm, and over 100 of them are from out of state.
One of those crews came all the way from Tampa, Florida. Irma Lawrence is a manager with Tampa Electric and led a crew and 20 bucket trucks up to Maine to help Emera restore power.
"We are working 16 hour days," said Irma Lawrence. "We give them eight hours off because they need eight hours rest time, and then we do it again."
As the Tampa crew works around the clock, they are adjusting to the change of climate and enjoying the change of scenery.
It's so cool because yesterday we we took our bucket trucks on these barges to these islands, like Cranberry Island," said Lawrence. "It was like so unique for us. I was like oh wow! It's just different for us."
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs