Our extended summer is extending our gardening season

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Typically, Maine would have seen some frosty nights by late September. But not this year. That means some things in your vegetable gardens may still be going strong.

Shawn Brannigan of Allen, Sterling and Lothrop in Falmouth says if you keep an eye on the forecast, and cover your tender plants if frost is predicted, you could extend your growing season for weeks.

He also suggests clearing out any plants that have gone by so insects don't nest in them.

Water is also key. Maine still in a drought.

Brannigan say now is the perfect time to plants shrubs and trees, and of course, Mums. And the nice thing about planting this time of year is that you can find real bargins. Many garden centers are having sales. Happy shopping and planting!

