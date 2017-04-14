N.H. fire department rescues dog from icy waters

Dog rescue in Ossipee

OSSIPEE, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) -- Members from the Central Ossipee, New Hampshire, Fire Department were recently caught on camera successfully rescuing a dog from icy waters.

The video was captured by the Ossipee Police Department and posted Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page.

Police gave a shout out to Todd Nason, presumably the aware passerby who noticed the furry friend in distress.

The dog appeared to be cold after exiting the water yet thankful he had been guided to safety.

