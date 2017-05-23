Orono police bust a real bozo; this clown is no laughing matter

Courtesy Orono Police

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Orono are dealing with some scary stuff...dolls.

An Orono police officer says he noticed an open door to an apartment that was supposed to be vacant. When Officer Wentworth went to check out the apartment, he found a clown doll on the floor of the basement clutching a empty soda can.

Orono police took to Facebook to share the creepy pictures. They said,

"We clear a lot of apartments/businesses but this was a first."

Police said they were slightly startled by the bizarre scene.

They said, "If Stephen King is looking for extras in 'It', we found one".

