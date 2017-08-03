Oral surgeon's hearing yet to be scheduled

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Board of Dental Practice still hasn't scheduled a disciplinary hearing for an oral surgeon with a long history of complaints.

Doctor Jan Kippax's license was suspended for 30 days back in February after the Board's preliminary findings that Kippax continued with painful procedures even though patients instructed him to stop, performed procedures while not wearing gloves or not changing contaminated gloves, and extracted the wrong teeth.

A disciplinary hearing generally is supposed to take place within 30 days after a suspension.

A formal hearing could clear Dr. Kippax's name, could impose a fine or could strip him of his license to practice dentistry.

When NEWS CENTER visited the Maine Board of Dental Practice office in Augusta to ask why they haven't set a hearing date, no one was immediately available to answer our question.