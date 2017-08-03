Oral surgeon's hearing yet to be scheduled

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Board of Dental Practice still hasn't scheduled a disciplinary hearing for an oral surgeon with a long history of complaints.
Doctor Jan Kippax's license was suspended for 30 days back in February after the Board's preliminary findings that Kippax continued with painful procedures even though patients instructed him to stop, performed procedures while not wearing gloves or not changing contaminated gloves, and extracted the wrong teeth.
A disciplinary hearing generally is supposed to take place within 30 days after a suspension.
A formal hearing could clear Dr. Kippax's name, could impose a fine or could strip him of his license to practice dentistry.
When NEWS CENTER visited the Maine Board of Dental Practice office in Augusta to ask why they haven't set a hearing date, no one was immediately available to answer our question.
The Executive Director of the Board, Penny Vaillancourt, did email us after our visit, explaining a hearing is typically scheduled within 30 days of an emergency suspension order, but not always.
Vaillancourt also says this case is active and ongoing. She says a hearing officer is coordinating with dental board staff, Kippax's attorney, and the Attorney General's office to get a hearing date on the books.
Dr. Kippax's license to practice dentistry is currently listed as active on the state's ALMS license information website.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs