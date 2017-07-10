Optometry practice settles fraud case with feds, Maine

Brunswick Eye Care Associates (from http://www.brunswickeyecare.com/)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Maine eye care group has entered into a civil settlement agreement to resolve allegations of false claims to Medicare and others.



The case concerns optometry practice Brunswick Eye Care Associates. Prosecutors say the group has agreed to pay more than $16,000 in the settlement with the U.S. government and the state of Maine.



A complaint says the practice billed and received reimbursements from Medicare, TRICARE, the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and MaineCare and then improperly used some of the funds.



The complaint says some of the money was used to pay the salary and benefits of an employee who had previously been excluded from federal health care programs and MaineCare because of a drug theft conviction.

© 2017 Associated Press