Opioid crisis national emergency could increase funds for treatment

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Substance use disorder treatment providers believe President Trump's possible declaration of the opioid crisis as a national emergency could bring new funding to help those seeking recovery.

"The opioid crisis is an emergency and I'm saying it officially right now, it's an emergency. It's a national emergency. We're gonna spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," the President said Thursday. "We're going to make it a national emergency. It is a serious problem, the likes of which, we've never had. You know when I was growing up, they had the LSD and they had certain generations of drugs. There's never been anything like what's happened to this country over the last four or five years. And I have to say this in all fairness, this is a worldwide problem, not just a United States problem. It's happened worldwide. This is a national emergency and we are drawing documents now to so attest."

Gary Lamson, co-owner of Providence Place, a sober living organization in Portland, said this declaration could benefit those seeking treatment.

"If the declaration is made and the funding is available, yeah let's do it and do it' quickly," said Lamson.

Lamson has been sober for 17 years after struggling with substance use disorder himself.

"My life was a mess," said Lamson. "If there's nothing avaible for them, they're dying. They're dying everyday. When you know these people personally, it's hard."

Lamson said the declaration could allow more beds at detox facilities to be covered by Medicaid. Right now, the federal government caps the number of beds that can be reimbursed at 16.

"It can't wait another year, two years, kick it down the road. If the money is available is available to set that kind of thing up where some guy on the street that doesn't have any money can get into a detox -- he's got a shot. That's all we want to give these guys is a shot."

Milestone Foundation is the only non-hospital inpatient detox facility in the state. Executive director Bob Fowler said it is heartening to see the bipartisanship on this issue.

"The timing is crucial and really what we need is a really significant investment in turning the tide on this crisis," said Fowler.

It could also help decrease the price of naloxone, the overdose reversal drug, according to Fowler. He said overdose deaths are on pace to exceed last year's numbers. He said in 2015, more 52,000 people died of a drug overdose, and that the numbers of 2016 could exceed 60,000 as the numbers continue to be tallied.

He said now many people who overdose need multiple doses of naloxone to be saved.

