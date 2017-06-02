Opinion: President Trump isn't putting Maine first on climate change

Lobstermen (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine -- Man’s use of fossil fuels is warming the planet, and the warming is happening faster in the Gulf of Maine than in almost any other spot. We have already seen the results with the disappearance of the shrimp fishery and the failure of cod stocks to rebound, despite years of strict conservation measures.

Lobstermen are praying that the shell diseases that have wiped out their competition in the warmer waters of Long Island Sound don’t make their way up the coast. Far from shore, milder winters have caused tick populations to explode, devastating the moose

© 2017 WCSH-TV