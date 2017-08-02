Opening day of the 70th Maine Lobster Festival

2017 Maine Lobster Fest opens (Photo: WCSH)

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The 70th annual Maine Lobster Festival kicked off Wednesday and thousands of people from Maine, the country, and even from around the world are expected to stop by.

Katie Bavoso talked to organizers, volunteers, and vendors about why they come to the festival and why they keep coming back after that.

The Maine Lobster Festival runs through Sunday, August 6th.

© 2017 WCSH-TV