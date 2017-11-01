Open enrollment for health care begins, what Mainers need to know

Health insurance helps patients get the care they need.

Open enrollment for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act begins November 1.

Mainers have just 45 days to sign up, which is half the time they had last year. 80% of Americans can expect to find a plan fro less than $75 dollars a month with financial assistance.

But a federal judge recently upheld the Trump administration's plan to cut the subsidies that cover out-of-pocket costs for millions with ACA plans.

About 15% of people who buy individual plans and don't get federal aid to pay for it will be affected by the cut.

Mainers who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Maine will have one fewer option this year.

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield announced it would pull out of the ACA marketplace, effective starting in 2018.

