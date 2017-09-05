OOPS, we did it again. NEWS CENTER signal to be interrupted Tuesday for repair

Tower in Raymond (Photo: Dialectric)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Starting at approximately noon Tuesday, NEWS CENTER will be off the air for a few hours while technicians make repairs to our transmission tower.

WCSH viewers over the air, Dish Network, and DirecTV will not see our signal during this time. Viewers that receive our signal through Spectrum/TimeWarner Cable will still receive NEWS CENTER.

As always, our local programming is available on our website, on digital and our mobile apps.

Our apologies for those affected by the outage.

© 2017 WCSH-TV