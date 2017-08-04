Oops! Portsmouth Fire Dept. forgot sprinklers at fire station

Portsmouth Fire Chief Steve Archilles. Ctsy Seacoastonline.

PORTSMOUTH, NH (Seacoastonline) — The city’s Fire Station 3 at Pease International Tradeport, has no fire suppression system and a “basic fire alarm system,” said Fire Chief Steve Achilles.

He said the City Council recently approved $610,000 to renovate that fire house to improve living spaces for firefighters and access for trucks. Achilles said as fire officials were recently reviewing costs affiliated with the renovation, they realized they failed to include alarm and sprinkler systems, something the Fire Department requires during review of all other new construction in the city.

