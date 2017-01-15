One thousand rally to support Affordable Care Act

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One dead in Freeport milk truck crash
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Ghost or not? Eerie photo has people talking
-
Mother charged with murder after baby's death
-
Maine immigrants: We are "here to stay"
-
Patriots wonderland in basement stadium
-
Lee and Amanda at Gillette
-
Rogue wave wrecks boat, lobstermen rescued
-
Portland PD looking for West End attacker
-
Trevor Bates
More Stories
-
Patriots defeat Texans, advance to AFC Championship GameJan 15, 2017, 1:57 a.m.
-
Water main break shuts down Congress StreetJan 15, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Christmas trees warn snowmobilers of thin ice at death siteJan 15, 2017, 10:43 a.m.