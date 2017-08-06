One of world's largest yachts anchors in Portland Harbor

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- One of the largest private yachts in the world – owned by a Russian-American oil tycoon – spent the weekend in Portland Harbor and attracted the attention of many boaters.

Kevin Battle, Portland’s harbor master, said Le Grand Bleu arrived last week, but it wasn’t until Sunday when the coastal weather cleared and the sun broke through that the ship really started getting noticed.

