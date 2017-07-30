One man killed in Baldwin shooting incident

BALDWIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Cumberland County Sheriff Department received a call about an accidental shooting at a sandpit on Carl-Burnell Road in Baldwin on Sunday, July 30 around 1:45 p.m.

Six males in their twenties were target practicing when one of their rifles jammed. They were attempting to clear this jam when one of the individuals walked directly in front of the line of fire in a 4-5 foot proximity and was shot.

Life Flight arrived at the scene and worked on the male for a while but were unable to save him. The male had a gunshot wound in his chest.

The Cumberland County Sheriff Department is still investigating the incident, but nothing seems suspicious at this point.

The victim is from the Sebago/Baldwin region. Officials will not yet release his name.

