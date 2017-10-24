One driver dead after car hits a tree in Sanford

(Photo: Thinkstock photo)

SANFORD, Maine (NEW CENTER) — Police in Sanford are investigating what caused a fatal car crash Tuesday evening.

Sanford Police said the driver was on Sam Allen Road when their car, a Nissan Juke, hit a tree around 5:30 p.m.

The driver died at the scene of the single car accident. Police say their was no other people in the car.

This story will be updated as more details are made known.

