One dead, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Pool

UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was found by the Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard several hours after the boat capsized Sunday morning.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Three people were rescued and one person is still missing after a boat capsized 10 miles offshore of Biddeford Pool on Sunday, August 27.

The Coast Guard received a report of an overturned vessel late Sunday morning around 10:42 a.m. Upon arrival, three of the four occupants of the boat had been rescued by a good Samaritan.

The Coast Guard is currently out searching with boats and aircraft for the missing person.

