One dead in single motor vehicle crash in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - One person died in a single vehicle accident in Brunswick on Sunday morning, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call around 8:00 a.m. of a single motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maine Street and Pleasant Hill Road.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a pick up truck on its left side in a wooded area. There was one male driver in the vehicle who was declared dead on the scene by rescue personnel.

The male driver has not yet been identified.

The Brunswick Police Department is continuing to investigate the the collision.

