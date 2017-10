An extra claw makes this lobster stand out from all the rest at The Lobster Company in Arundel (Photo: Charlie Stewart)

ARUNDEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At a lobster dinner with three people, one person is out of luck if they want claw meat. But we've found the exception to that rule.

The Lobster Company in Arundel took delivery of a recent catch that included a lobster with three claws.

Whether or not the extra pincer will earn the lobster a reprieve from the boiler remains to seen.

