WCSH
Close

ON THE LINE: Stories of our first responders

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 9:50 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

NEWS CENTER NOW dedicates May 22 to our first responders: wardens, EMTs, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and everyone in between.

ON THE LINE tells the stories of those on the front lines every day, saving Mainers one call at a time.

GALLERY: On The Line

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories