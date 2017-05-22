ON THE LINE: Stories of our first responders

NEWS CENTER NOW dedicates May 22 to our first responders: wardens, EMTs, police officers, firefighters, dispatchers, and everyone in between.
ON THE LINE tells the stories of those on the front lines every day, saving Mainers one call at a time.
-
Women wardens: few, but mighty
-
LifeFlight of Maine adds Sanford base
-
"We're under the microscope all the time," say police on officer shortage
-
OBI volunteer firefighters answer the call
-
'Oh Baby!' Bangor firefighters share a big life experience together
-
How they saved me: 911 call leads to love
-
Dispatcher prepares for final day after three-plus decades
GALLERY: On The Line
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs