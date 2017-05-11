Oldest living World War 2 veteran turns 111 today!

RichardOverton (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Prepare the cake and grab the balloons, the world's oldest living World War 2 veteran reached another milestone Thursday joined by family and friends.

Richard Overton turned 111 on May 11.

And for someone of his stature, one birthday party simply doesn't suffice.

So, along with a birthday lunch party held at the University of Texas club, Overton also will celebrate turning another year older at the home he built in east Austin.

And to help the famous centenarian celebrate, the city is presenting him with two special gifts.

At Overton's birthday luncheon, Mayor Steve Adler declared May 11, 2017, as Richard Overton Day in the city of Austin.

In a tweet, Adler said, "Celebrating Richard Overton's 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community. Happy birthday!"

Celebrating Richard Overton's 111th birthday is a chance to celebrate what is best about our country and our community. Happy birthday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TlfmGqhDBG — Mayor Adler (@MayorAdler) May 11, 2017

They also gave Hamilton Avenue, the street Overton's lived on for the past 45 years, the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, effective on his birthday.

