Oh, deer: hunters head to Caribou for chance to shoot moose

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) - What better place to hold Maine's annual moose hunting lottery than a city that bears the name of another large deer?



The moose lotto will be held on Saturday in the northern Maine city of Caribou. The draw is the social event of the year in Maine hunting circles, and there will be guides, craftspeople, biologists and game wardens on hand.



The doors of the Caribou Parks & Recreation Department will open at 9:30 a.m., and the drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Winning the lottery is improbable. The state received nearly 50,000 entries last year and gave out 2,140 permits. And this year there are 60 fewer permits.



The number of moose permits in the state has dwindled as parasites have taken a toll on the moose population.

