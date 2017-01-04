Ogunquit public works director to resign in March

King tide - Ogunquit (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OGUNQUIT, Maine (AP) - Ogunquit's Select Board has voted to accept a voluntary resignation from its public works director, who was placed on administrative leave after rat poison was found on a public beach over the summer.



Cliff Marchant will continue to be paid until his resignation becomes effective in mid-March.



It wasn't immediately known why Marchant resigned. The town says it can't comment on personnel matters due to confidentiality laws. Attempts to reach Marchant have been unsuccessful.



The town board on Tuesday also said it expects to vote later this month on the fate of Town Manager Tom Fortier, who has also been on paid administrative leave.



Fortier pleaded not guilty to unlawfully charging for parking at a free municipal lot during the town's Fourth of July fireworks display.

