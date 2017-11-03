Officials tell those still without power 'you are not forgotten'

(NEWS CENTER) — More than 300,000 Maine customers are now enjoying power after the fall storm that knocked out power to almost 500,000 Maine customers.

Central Maine Power's president, Sara Burns, says the slowest part of power recovery is now underway but that crews are going to be working through the day Friday and Saturday, trying to get customers back on the grid by Saturday night.

Burns says 90% of customers who are still without power have estimated time of restoration.

Burns says it now will take more resources like six bucket trucks and several crews to bring power to only a few homes as crews venture to restore power to Maine's most rural homes.

As of Friday, CMP had a little more than 67,000 customers without power, down from 404,000 customers at the peak of the power outages Monday at noon.

Emera Maine had less than 13,000 customers without power, down from 90,000.

The fall sou'easter hit Maine Sunday night into Monday morning, Oct. 30, 2017 with gusts up to 69 mph, downing thousands of trees and destroying power lines.

Burns says, "if you feel forgotten call your utility company."

“We do not believe you are forgotten.”

Burns says their technology means they know who does and doesn’t have power and they are working around the clock to get people back on the grid.

According to CMP, the storm damaged more than 1000 utility poles, 600 which had already been replaced by Friday.

Burns says there are 450 people working on cleaning up downed trees and 100 more will join Maine crews because the need is so great.

Line crews from across the state are saying how nice Mainers are but officials are warning not to approach crews for safety reasons.

