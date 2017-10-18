» Officials propose Scarborough Downs site for new Amazon HQ

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Amazon Corp. is looking for a place to put a second headquarters, and the town of Scarborough is getting into the race.
The town plans to submit the former Scarborough Downs racetrack site as a contender for the Seattle-based online retail giant’s new headquarters facility, which would eventually employ up to 50,000 people.
