Officials propose Scarborough Downs site for new Amazon HQ

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 4:40 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Amazon Corp. is looking for a place to put a second headquarters, and the town of Scarborough is getting into the race.

The town plans to submit the former Scarborough Downs racetrack site as a contender for the Seattle-based online retail giant’s new headquarters facility, which would eventually employ up to 50,000 people.

