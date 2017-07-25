Ocean Sol Jazz Quartet to perform at Portland House of Music

(NEWS CENTER) - If you're looking for a unique concert that benefits a good cause, look no further than the Portland House of Music.

The Ocean Sol Jazz Quintet will be performing, but after they do, they want you to join them on stage. Any musician is welcome, and some of the money raised at the event will be donated to Maine's fight against the opiate crisis.

The show begins at 6pm on Sunday, August 6th. They were in our 207 studios on Tuesday. Here's a sample of the smooth sounds you'll hear. For more information on the show go to http://hersle.com/events/8315390/ocean-sol-jazz-benefit-show-to-end-the-opioid-epidemic-in-maine

