N.Y. man accused of fraudulently withdrawing nearly $20K within four hours

Darryl I. Morgan (Photo: Cumberland County Jail)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A New York man was arrested Thursday, accused of fraudulently withdrawing nearly $20,000 from multiple TD Bank branches in southern Maine, all within four hours.

Darryl Morgan, 49, of Bronx, was stopped shortly after scrapping an attempt to withdraw money from at least a third TD Bank location, Cumberland County Lt. Donald Foss said Friday.

The sheriff's office was first tipped off at about 1:30 p.m. by employees at TD Bank in Standish, who reported that a man had entered the bank, claimed to be a specific account holder and withdrew $4,700 in cash.

But he wasn't the account holder, according to the bank's corporate fraud division, which notified employees in Standish that it had contacted the true account holder and verified the transaction to be unwarranted. The bank was also told, according to police, that the actual account holder was a Caucasian male while the suspect was an African American male.

Police then learned, prior to the incident in Standish, that the corporate fraud division first contacted TD Bank employees in Gorham after a suspicious cash withdrawal of $4,800, which was determined to be fraudulent. Following the Gorham transaction, an alert was sent to all TD Bank locations, but not in time before the suspect had left the Standish branch with cash.

Minutes later, police said they got a call from the Windham branch reporting a man matching the suspect's description was at their location. They responded and took the man into custody as he was exiting the bank. The sheriff's office said they believe the man was alerted to law enforcement arrival and left the bank prior to completing another withdrawal.

TD Bank's fraud division told the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office that similar incidents were discovered at five bank locations, all occurring within four hours, where nearly $20,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn:

- Portland (362 Allen Ave)

- Portland (449 Forest Ave)

- Gorham (5 Main St), Standish (111 Ossipee Trail)

- Windham (765 Roosevelt Trail)*

*an attempt

Morgan, who police said provided various false names to law enforcement, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated forgery, theft by deception, misuse of identification and failure to provide correct name and date of birth and was taken to Cumberland County Jail.

His bail was set at $150,000 cash and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police determined the victim bank account holders were all non-Maine residents.

The sheriff's office said it continues to investigate and that additional suspects have been identified.

