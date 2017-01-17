Nursing broken ankle, senator won't be dancing at balls

WASHINGTON (AP) - It's inaugural week for President-elect Donald Trump, but there's one Republican who won't be dusting off her dancing slippers for the inaugural ball.



Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is still recovering from a broken ankle she suffered in a fall on ice outside her Bangor home last month. Her office says she has a plate and eight screws in her ankle, and that she's receiving physical therapy.



Spokeswoman Annie Clark says the senator can walk with crutches but that she's been using a motorized scooter to get around the Capitol complex.



Clark says there's no timetable for the injury to fully heal. But she says it may cause her to scale back her inaugural activities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.