NPS turns 101, celebrates with free entry into Acadia

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 9:15 AM. EDT August 25, 2017

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The National Park Service is looking pretty good for its age. The organizations turns 101-years-old Friday. 

To celebrate, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks. 

This, of course, included Acadia National Park. 

Not a bad way to play hooky and take a road trip to start a long weekend. 

Acadia officials are also reminding seniors over the age of 62, they only have a few days left to purchase a lifetime pass for $10. The lifetime pass gets seniors into all National Parks and some federal lands in the United States. 

If seniors wait til August 28, the lifetime pass will be $80. 

 

 

