NPS turns 101, celebrates with free entry into Acadia

Schooner Head Panorama, Acadia National Park (Photo: www.cfwphotography.com)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The National Park Service is looking pretty good for its age. The organizations turns 101-years-old Friday.

To celebrate, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks.

This, of course, included Acadia National Park.

Not a bad way to play hooky and take a road trip to start a long weekend.

Acadia officials are also reminding seniors over the age of 62, they only have a few days left to purchase a lifetime pass for $10. The lifetime pass gets seniors into all National Parks and some federal lands in the United States.

If seniors wait til August 28, the lifetime pass will be $80.

