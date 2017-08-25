NPS turns 101, celebrates with free entry into Acadia

BAR HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The National Park Service is looking pretty good for its age. The organizations turns 101-years-old Friday.
To celebrate, entrance fees will be waived at all national parks.
This, of course, included Acadia National Park.
Not a bad way to play hooky and take a road trip to start a long weekend.
Acadia officials are also reminding seniors over the age of 62, they only have a few days left to purchase a lifetime pass for $10. The lifetime pass gets seniors into all National Parks and some federal lands in the United States.
If seniors wait til August 28, the lifetime pass will be $80.
