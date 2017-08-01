Your vintage Pyrex is worth a LOT

Vintage pyrex collection

Turns out grandma's cookware is worth big bucks.

Social media is going bonkers for vintage Pyrex dishes -- the bright, colorful dishes decorated with floral accents.

Kathy Missal, who owns Recycling Retro in Woolwich and sells vintage Pyrex, says the sentimental value of the dishes is what makes them so special.

"Pretty much everyone that comes in to my shop relates to a piece that they see," she said. "They think of when they were growing up. Mom or grandmom, sometimes even great grandmom, cooked one of their favorite dishes."

Another amazing set of #pyrexpinkgooseberry mixing bowls that recently arrived in the shop! #recyclingretro #pyrexforsale #shoplocal #shopsmall A post shared by kathy missal (@recyclingretro) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Classic Pyrex Primary Colors mixing bowl set and refrigerator dishes! I have fond memories of my mom's awesome potato salad being served in the yellow bowl! #recyclingretro #pyrexprimarycolors #pyrexforsale #pyrexjunkie A post shared by kathy missal (@recyclingretro) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Pyrex 043 Casserole, Kim Chee pattern, perfect for you favorite casserole! #recyclingretro #pyrex4sale #pyrexkimchee A post shared by kathy missal (@recyclingretro) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

