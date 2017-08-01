Your vintage Pyrex is worth a LOT

Turns out grandma's cookware is worth big bucks.
Social media is going bonkers for vintage Pyrex dishes -- the bright, colorful dishes decorated with floral accents.
Kathy Missal, who owns Recycling Retro in Woolwich and sells vintage Pyrex, says the sentimental value of the dishes is what makes them so special.
"Pretty much everyone that comes in to my shop relates to a piece that they see," she said. "They think of when they were growing up. Mom or grandmom, sometimes even great grandmom, cooked one of their favorite dishes."
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs