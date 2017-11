(NEWS CENTER)-- Being a politician can be very rewarding as well as a very trying experience. On this election day, we caught up with Kate St. Clair who is a town councilor in Scarborough, Ethan Strimling who is the Mayor of Portland, Maine Governor Paul LePage, and U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree to get their thoughts and advice, on becoming a politician.

© 2017 WCSH-TV