Why Facebook says it can't take down controversial page

SABATTUS (NEWS CENTER Maine) - A Facebook representative explained why the company will not remove the controversial page, 'Maine police & fire alerts.'

After NEWS CENTER Maine interviewed Gregory Powers, the creator of the page known for posting several fake 'news' stories, some of which have caused a public panic, the story took off. It has more than 4,000 shares on Facebook.

Several people have reported the page, and have asked why Facebook refuses to take it down.

A Facebook spokesperson responded to our email requests. The spokesperson says Facebook works hard to find the proper balance between encouraging 'free expression' and promoting a safe and welcoming community.

The spokesperson says that people often make unverified claims, which does not necessarily violate Facebook's Community Standards.

Facebook's Community Standards say, "We remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety."

NEWS CENTER Maine has followed up with Facebook to ask why 'Maine police & fire alerts' doesn't meet this standard, after incorrectly reporting on things like active shooters and death.

The Facebook spokesperson says the organization works with law enforcement when there is a genuine risk of physical harm to public safety.

Facebook uses a multi-faceted approach to monitoring fake news, according to the spokesperson. She says the organization is adding new tools to tackle fake news.



The spokesperson also says for official law enforcement pages, administrators are required to go through a two-factor authentication process, to guarantee their accounts are legitimate.

