Where to stay, what to eat, what to do: The Casco Bay Islands

What to do on the islands

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 7:07 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- The Casco Bay Islands are extremely popular in the summer time. People visit/move there in mass. There are lots of restaurants to feast at. Great Diamond Island has a virtually brand new hotel that is in it's 2nd full season while there are a few places on Peaks where you can rent a room. As for getting around the islands, pick your pleasure. Walking, golf carts, bicycles, multiple options to suit your needs. 

