Where is the Midcoast?

(NEWS CENTER)-- One question that seems to always come up in Maine is, "where exactly is the Midcoast" Depending where you are and who you ask, you may get a lot of different answers to that question. At least, that's what we found to be true as we searched for the answer.

"This is the midcoast, before Brunswick ever thought that it was the midcoast or Camden and Rockport ever thought that it was the midcoast, the Damariscotta region is where the midocoast lives! Period... Drop the mic! " That was the sentiment of Stephanie Gallagher who is the Excecutive Director of the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce.

© 2017 WCSH-TV