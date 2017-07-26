Where does flesh eating bacteria come from?

This illustration depicts a photomicrographic view of Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria at a magnification of 900X (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- A hiker in New Hampshire is recovering from a flesh eating bacteria.

He spent two weeks in a coma back home in Miami, but doctors say he contracted the bacteria through blisters on his feet while hiking in New Hampshire.

Doctors were able to stop the bacteria with antibiotics, and he is now on the mend, but his story raised a lot of questions.

Dr. Meghan May is an associate professor for the University of New England, and an infectious disease specialist; she answers a few questions about what flesh eating bacteria really is, and where and how it's contracted.

