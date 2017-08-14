When whales attack... in Virtual Reality

Rockport Virtual Reality

ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While the internet and e-readers have taken away the necessity of a library, it's forced library directors to get creative; offering experiences you can't get from a smartphone.

"We've been sort of applying ourselves to different technologies and different things to make a library better for Rockport," said Ben Blackmon, the director of the Rockport Public Library.

Three weeks ago, the library installed a Virtual Reality system for patrons of any age.

"We've got a guided tour through the human vascular system, we've got some demos that let you walk around the Titanic," said Blackmon.

"It can facilitate experiences you wouldn't be able to have it any other way, specifically in STEM fields. It can take you to places you could never go, which is really neat, and we're going to hopefully use it to engage younger kids and the teen population, which is a little harder to grab."

The funding for the new Virtual Reality comes from a grant. The Rockport Public Library also plans to take the interactive tool on the road, stopping in at schools and different events. You can follow along with its Facebook page for updates.

