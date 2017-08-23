What would you do with $700 million?

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The chance to collect a nine-figure payout has Mainers lining up at convenience stores around the state.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is $700 million and would be the second largest lottery prize ever handed out in the U.S. If the winner chooses the one-time cash payout option, he or she would walk away with close to $450 million. That much dough has Mainers daydreaming about what they would spend it on. Some said paying off debt, others would buy property, and a a lot of Mainers said they would give a lot of it away.

But buyers should beware. Financial experts say a lot of people who win big end up broke in three to five years because they don't know how to manage all that money. They say saving your winnings starts with staying quiet and getting professional help from lawyers and financial advisors.

